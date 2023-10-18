ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- One person has died following an ATV crash in Ector County.

According to a Texas Department of Public Safety crash report, around 7:15 p.m. on October 12, troopers responded to the 3200 block of Flamingo Circle to investigate a crash. At the scene, troopers found an injured man, identified as 28-year-old Alexis Hernandez Rodriguez; Rodriguez was taken to Medical Center Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses told investigators that Rodriguez was driving an ATV southbound on the unimproved dirt shoulder on Flamingo Circle when the ATV began to “fishtail”. Investigators said Rodriguez then drove into the brush, where the ATV hit a fence and flipped over. Rodriguez was thrown from the vehicle as it rolled.