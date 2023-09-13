ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessan Nia Zapata said she was inspired by her mother to open a home health care service that offers quality care at an affordable price.

“I saw how my mother struggled to pay and receive proper care with other agencies when she was ill. I did everything I could to give her the proper care she needed. I stopped working to take care of her till God called her home. After she passed away, I made it my mission to start my own home healthcare business to provide the best affordable in-home compassionate care around the Permian Basin,” Zapata said.

Next Door Nurses, which operates in both Midland and Odessa with nurses available around the clock, offers many services to its clients.

“The services that we provide for seniors and disabled adults is companionship, home helper, we do personal services such as bathing, dressing, running errands for them… we also offer skilled nursing like wound care, maybe some therapy, occupational therapy, physical therapy. We do contract with those providers as well to offer those services.”

It’s the kind of care Zapata wishes her mother had before she died and, for her, clients have become like family.

It warms my heart that my amazing team and I provide the best care to all of our clients! So much so, they view us as a part of their Family,” she said.

If you’d like to know more about how Zapata and her team can help your loved one, call 432-552-8336.