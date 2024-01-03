ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – At about 6:15pm on Tuesday, January 2nd, officers with Odessa Police Department responded to the area of University and Grandview, referencing a car-pedestrian crash.

Investigation revealed a blue Ford F-250 traveling northbound in the left turn lane of the 2600 block of North Grandview before striking a pedestrian who was standing in the roadway.

The pedestrian was identified as 59-year-old Kevin Gandy. Gandy was transported to Medical Center Hospital and was later airlifted to Lubbock with life-threatening injuries.

There were no further reports of injuries. This is an ongoing investigation.