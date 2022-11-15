ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is facing multiple charges after being pulled over for allegedly driving erratically with two unbuckled children in the back seat. Israel Orona, 23, said he was driving recklessly because he was trying to be “cool”. He’s been charged with Reckless Driving, two counts of Endangering a Child, and Possession of Marijuana.

According to an affidavit, on November 13, an officer with the Odessa Police Department was traveling in the 600 block of W 42nd Street when he saw a car speeding and changing lanes “erratically” in heavy traffic. The officer said the driver cut across three lanes of traffic, nearly striking another vehicle.

Once the officer caught up to the speeding driver, later identified as Orona, he conducted a traffic stop and found two young children, ages five and two, moving freely in the backseat and unsecured in child safety seats. When Orona exited his vehicle, the officer said he could smell marijuana coming from the car and a bag of marijuana was later found inside.

Orona said he was driving at least 70 miles and hour and said he was driving erratically because he wanted to be “cool” and was also trying to “get out of people’s way”. He also admitted that he didn’t buckle his children into their car seats because they were “just going to the store”.

Orona was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on a combined $11,000 bond.