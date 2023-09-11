ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- One person is in custody following a deadly weekend crash, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety report. Martin Salas-Gallegos, 61, has been charged with Intoxication Manslaughter.

Around 11:00 p.m. on September 8, troopers were called to FM 3472 (W 16th Street), about four miles west of Odessa and found a motorcycle and two other vehicles involved. Investigators said Salas-Gallegos was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado westbound on 16th Street and was driving across multiple lanes when he struck a Harley Davidson motorcycle that was heading eastbound. That collision reportedly left the driver of the motorcycle, identified as 57-year-old Ismael Martinez Jr., lying in the roadway. Investigators said a 17-year-old driving a Chrysler 300 then struck Martinez as he was lying in the road. Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Salas-Gallegos was taken to Medical Center Hospital for treatment for injuries he sustained in the crash and was later released into police custody; investigators said he was allegedly drunk behind the wheel. Salas-Gallegos was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on a $125,000 bond.

The crash remains under investigation.