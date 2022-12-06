ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last month after investigators said he allegedly sped toward law enforcement officials who were searching for a suspect who was trying to evade arrest. Jose Padilla, 51, has been charged with Reckless Driving.

According to a police report, on November 29, detectives with the Odessa Police Department were assisting patrol officers with find a suspect who had run from police in the area of 48th Street and Dixie Boulevard. As part of that search, detectives and a K-9 were on foot searching a neighborhood by flashlight when Padilla reportedly drove toward them at a high rate of speed.

Detectives said they gave Padilla clear commands to slow down, but instead, he began to swerve side to side toward them. A second set of detectives them tried to stop Padilla and said he continued speeding toward the other group of investigators before coming to an abrupt stop.

Padilla was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on a $1,000 bond.