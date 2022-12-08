ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week on a warrant after the Odessa Police Department responded multiple times to complaints of abuse. Marquis Douglas, 31, has been charged with Continuous Family Violence.

According to an affidavit, on October 4, OPD officers responded to a home on Eastland Avenue to investigate a disturbance. At the scene, officers met with a victim who said her husband, identified as Douglas, had assaulted her by “choking her out”. Investigators then learned that OPD had responded to the home on at least two other occasions, in March and again in July, after the victim made similar outcries of abuse. In both of those instances, officers stated the victim had visible signs of injury from the assaults.

Because of the ongoing nature of the complaint, officers requested an arrest warrant for Douglas; he was taken into custody on December 2 and remained in the Ector County Law Enforcement Center as of Thursday afternoon. His bond has been set at $20,000.