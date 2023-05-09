ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man with a long history of arrests was charged yet again following a traffic stop earlier this month. Aaron Lujan, 24, has been charged with two counts of vehicle burglary, fraudulent use of identifying information, and unlawful use of a weapon.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, around 2:25 a.m. on May 5, officers with conducted a traffic stop after the driver of a BMW, later identified as Lujan, after he was allegedly seen driving in the 100 block of University Boulevard without headlights. When officers approached the driver’s side of the vehicle, they stated they smelled marijuana coming from inside which eventually led to a search of the car.

Inside, officers said they found identification cards and debit cards belonging to two different women. Lujan reportedly said the cards belonged to his girlfriend but could not give her name. Investigators discovered that Lujan had been arrested at least 10 times since 2016 on charges such as auto burglary and theft of a firearm with at least one conviction out of Ector County. Investigators contacted the owners of the cards found in Lujan’s possession and learned that the victim’s wallets had been stolen from their vehicles.

Lujan reportedly told investigators that he left his girlfriend’s house that night and broke into one vehicle. However, he denied committing the second burglary. He was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on a combined $10,500 bond.