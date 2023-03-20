ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this month after investigators said he was allegedly drunk behind the wheel and left the scene of a crash. Taylor Strickland, 27, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Leaving the Scene of an Accident.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, on March 10, officers were called to the intersection of JBS Parkway and 52nd Street after a man driving a Chevrolet Tahoe crashed into a light pole. At the scene, officers met with the driver, identified as Strickland, and said he smelled strongly of alcohol.

While speaking with Strickland, officers said he was unsteady on his feet and was slurring his words. He reportedly told investigators he’d consumed eight beers prior to getting behind the wheel.

During the course of the investigation, officers learned that Strickland had been involved in another crash just minutes before he struck the light pole. Witnesses said Strickland struck a Dodge Ram at the intersection of JBS and 42nd Street and left the scene.

Strickland was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on a combined $1,500 bond.