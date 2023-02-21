ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last weekend after investigators said he was speeding and caused a serious crash. Felipe Marceleno, 22, has been charged with Racing on a Highway.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, around 10:37 a.m. on February 18, officers were called to investigate a crash near 42nd Street and Golder Avenue. At the scene, officers found two vehicles, a white Chevrolet SS, and a brown Toyota Tundra, involved in a collision.

Investigators said the driver the Tundra was traveling east on 42nd Street and tried to turn north on to Golder and was struck by the driver of the Chevy, identified as Marceleno, who was reportedly speeding. According to reports, Marceleno’s car hit the Tundra, then left the roadway and struck a streetlight and an electric pole before coming to rest far beyond the area where the initial impact occurred.

Both people in the truck, a 60-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Marceleno was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries; he was taken into custody after he was released from the hospital and was later released from jail on a $500 bond.