ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last week after investigators said he allegedly stole two packs of beer from a convenience store and then tried to evade police while intoxicated behind the wheel. Angel Rodriguez, 29, has been charged with felony Evading Arrest and Harassment of a Public Servant, as well as Driving While Intoxicated, and Resisting Arrest.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, around 1:00 a.m. on March 3, officers were called to a DK convenience store after a man reportedly stole some beer. The suspect, later identified as Rodriguez, was seen leaving the scene in a grey Ford F150. Investigators said they found the vehicle in the 1600 block of N County Road West, but the driver refused to pull over.

Investigators said Rodriguez evaded in a parking lot and then continued traveling westbound where he ran a stop sign at the intersection of W 7th Street and Edison. Eventually, Rodriguez pulled into a driveway on 7th Street where officers conducted a traffic stop.

According to OPD, Rodriguez smelled strongly of alcohol and had slurred speech while engaging with multiple responding officers. Investigators asked Rodriguez to perform a series of field sobriety tests during which he reportedly showed signs of imbalance.

Officers tried to place Rodriguez under arrest and said he began resisting. Once handcuffed, investigators said he spit in one of the officer’s faces. Rodriguez was eventually taken into custody and was taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on a combined $52,000 bond. The stolen beer, valued at about $32, was recovered and returned to the store, according to the report.