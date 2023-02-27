ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last week after investigators said he allegedly burglarized several coin-operated machines and made off with hundreds in coins. Steven Rodriguez Rojo has been charged with two counts of Burglary of Buildings and two counts of Burglary of Coin Operated Machines.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, the investigation began on January 7 when an unknown suspect reportedly broke into the Fun Wash coin laundromat at 2441 Kermit Highway. Investigators said the suspect forced open the laundry machines and made off with a large number of coins. Surveillance video showed the suspect repeat the alleged crime on January 31. This time, the suspect’s video was caught on camera and investigators traced the red Jeep Grand Cherokee to Rojo.

On February 21, Rojo visited the police station for a voluntary interview in which he reportedly confessed to both burglaries. Rojos was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on a combined $12,000 bond.