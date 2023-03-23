ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A disturbance at an Odessa bar escalated last weekend when a man allegedly assaulted a police officer sent to investigate the situation. Isiah Martin Garcia, 34, has been charged with Assault on a Peace Officer and Public Intoxication.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, on March 18, officers were called to Basin Nights, a bar located on Kermit Highway, to investigate a disturbance. At the scene, officers learned that a man, identified as Garcia, involved in a verbal disturbance with other bar patrons; that verbal disturbance allegedly turned physical when Garcia refused to leave the bar.

Investigators said Garica was “belligerent”, and clearly intoxicated- he was placed in handcuffs as part of the investigation and things escalated when Garcia stomped on an officer’s foot, causing him pain. Garica was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on a combined $25,312 bond.