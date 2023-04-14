ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man accused last year of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl has been arrested once again. Javier Canas, 38, has been charged with Online Solicitation of a Minor.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, on April 6, officers were notified of a Department of Family Protective Services intake surrounding concerns made by school personnel regarding a 16-year-old girl possibly involved in a sexual relationship with an adult. Investigators learned that the teen had allegedly been communicating with Canas virtually, through Snapchat and Discord.

The teen said Canas made multiple requests for sexually explicit videos and images and asked to engage in sexual acts with her. He was arrested on a warrant on April 6 and remained in the Ector County Detention Center as of Friday afternoon. His bond has been set at $20,000.