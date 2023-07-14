ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested on a warrant earlier this week after investigators said he allegedly ran over his ex-girlfriend last year. Ruben Alfaro Jr. has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon/Family Violence.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, around 1:00 a.m. on September 21, 2022, officers were called to the 8400 block of Highway 191 to investigate after someone called 911 and said a woman had been run over. At the scene, investigators met with the victim who said her ex-boyfriend, identified as Alfaro, entered her apartment and punched her while she was sleeping. The woman said things then escalated when Alfaro broke her phone and grabbed her by the neck and “slammed” her to the floor.

The woman said Alfaro was intoxicated and, after that brief physical encounter, she claimed that Alfaro grabbed their daughter, exited the apartment, and placed the child in a vehicle without buckling her up or using a safety seat. The victim said she opened the car door to try and remove the child, and that’s when Alfaro reportedly accelerated. Investigators said the victim then fell to the ground and was run over as Alfaro drove away.

Alfaro was arrested on a warrant on July 10 and has since been released from custody on a $40,000 bond.