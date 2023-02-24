ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last weekend after a fight at a nightclub that left one man injured. Francisco Javier Garcia Chavez, 32, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and drug possession.

According to an affidavit, on February 18, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to La Playa on E 8th Street to investigate a fight. Inside the club, officers allegedly found Chavez using a broken beer bottle as a weapon. Witnesses said Chavez used the broken bottle to hit another patron in the face, causing a laceration to the man’s face.

Chavez was taken into custody where officers found a folded dollar bill contained 1.5 grams of cocaine. Chavez was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released to Immigration and Customs Enforcement after posting a combined $40,000 bond.