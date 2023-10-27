MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week following a disturbance at a Midland behavioral health hospital. Salvador Jose Sanchez, 41, has been charged with two counts of Assault of Hospital Personnel.

According to a Midland Police Department report, just after 6:00 p.m. on October 25, officers were called to the Oceans facility on FM 1788 after staff called 911 and said a patient was being “aggressive” and had assaulted several staff members. At the scene, officers met with a nurse and a mental health provider, who identified the patient in question as Sanchez.

Staff members said that they were providing medical treatment to Sanchez and were trying to take his “vitals” when he allegedly became verbally aggressive. Medical staff said Sanchez then pushed to employes and began spitting; he reportedly spit in a nurse’s face during the altercation, an act that was considered “intentional” by witnesses, who said that Sanchez “rocked his head back” before spitting. Both medical providers said they wanted to pursue criminal charges.

Sanchez was arrested and taken to the Midland County Detention Center where he remained as of Friday afternoon. His bond has been set at a combined $10,000.