ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last week as part of an undercover operation. Axtin Wood, 24, has been charged with Attempted Burglary of a Vehicle as well as Public Intoxication.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, on April 4, undercover detectives were conducting surveillance in unmarked vehicles in the 1900 block of N Hancock Avenue when they saw a known burglary suspect, identified as Wood, walking in the area. Investigators said Wood, who has multiple prior arrests and convictions related to theft, walked up to an undercover vehicle and tried to open two vehicle doors by pulling on the locked handles.

When investigators confronted Wood, they said he smelled strongly of alcohol and spoke with slurred speech. He was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on a $2,000 bond.