ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last week after an alleged disturbance at a local business. Jonathan Watson, 37, has been charged with two counts of Assault of a Public Servant, Attempt to Take Weapon from an Officer, and Public Intoxication.

According to an affidavit, on January 5, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to the parking lot of a business in the 3000 block of W University after someone called 911 and reported that a man, later identified as Watson, was punching a vehicle. When officers arrived on the scene, they said Watson appeared to be under the influence of narcotics and was making odd statements about the moon.

Watson was taken to Medical Center Hospital for a rapid heart rate; there, he reportedly had a “violent outburst” and kicked an officer in the groin. Investigators said he continued behaving in a combative manner and punched another officer in the head while trying to grab another’s gun.

After being discharged from the hospital, Watson was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Monday afternoon. His bond information has not yet been made available.