ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is in custody after evading detention following an alleged spree of crimes spanning several months. Israel Porras, Jr., 32, has been charged with Burglary of a Building, two counts of Evading Arrest, Robbery, and two counts of Criminal Mischief.

According to an affidavit, investigations into Porras began on August 25, 2022, when officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a building on Ellis Drive. The victim told investigators that a past employee, identified as Porras, and another unknown man, were caught on camera breaking in. The pair was accused of stealing cameras and tools and a warrant was issued for Porras’ arrest in late December.

Then, on January 19, 2023, officers were called to the area of 23rd Street and Center Avenue after someone called 911 and said a man driving a black BMW was stopped in the intersection, passed out behind the wheel. The caller said the BMW had been sitting in the same spot for two hours. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man slumped over the wheel, the vehicle still in drive and idling in the roadway. When officers knocked on the window, Porras woke and rolled down the window.

Officers said Porras smelled strongly of alcohol and had red and glassy eyes. When they asked him to exit the vehicle, Porras reportedly drove away and evaded arrest. Porras was identified after officers reviewed body cam footage and recognized him from previous run-ins with the law and another warrant was issued.

On January 20, officers were called to a home on Ellis Drive after a woman called 911 and said her boyfriend threw her on the bed and choked her during an argument. The victim said Porras then grabbed her by her hair, punched her, choked her again, and then took her keys and cell phone. The woman said Porras then tried to force her into her vehicle, but she was able to get away and call for help. Again, investigators requested an arrest warrant.

On February 7, investigators were called to Firestone on Andrews Highway. Employees told police that an unknown man cut the fence, entered the property, and drove away in a black BMW that was parked and waiting to be serviced. Investigators then spoke with the vehicle’s owner, a woman who said she bought the BMW from Porras. The woman said the vehicle was not in the condition as advertised and had to be taken to Firestone for some repairs. She said Porras still had the spare key; he was allegedly caught on video using that key to steal the car. Yet again, a warrant was issued for Porras’ arrest.

On February 15, Porras was located by the Ector County Sheriff’s Office. After attempting to evade arrest yet again, he was taken into custody. Porras remained in the Ector County Law Enforcement Center as of Friday afternoon. His bond has been set at a combined $63,000.