ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested on New Year’s Eve after investigators said she was caught behind the wheel after a night drinking. Kimberly Alvarado, 25, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, on December 31, a woman driving a red Mustang exited a parking lot on JBS Parkway without yielding to an oncoming police vehicle, causing the officer to have to slam on his brakes to avoid a crash. During a traffic stop, the officer said the driver, identified as Alvarado, smelled strongly of alcohol, slurred speech, and was unsteady on her feet.

The officer said Alvarado displayed several signs of intoxication during a series of field sobriety tests. She then reportedly consented to a breathalyzer test where she allegedly blew a .171 and a .174, more than twice the legal limit of .08.

Alvarado was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where she was later released on a $2,500 bond.

The Ector County Sheriff’s Office said Alvarado was one of 57 people arrested for drug or alcohol related offenses from December 31 to January 1.