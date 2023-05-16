ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last weekend after investigators said he allegedly assaulted two women at knifepoint and then crashed his vehicle as he was trying to run from police. Sebastian Murguia, 21, has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Evading Arrest.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, on May 14, officers were called to Peppertree Apartments on Oakwood Drive to investigate a disturbance after someone called 911. A dispatch operator told investigators that they could hear sounds of a struggle on the line and heard that the suspect was trying to leave the scene in a white Chrysler 300. Near the apartment building, officers spotted the Chrysler and tried to conduct a traffic stop; that’s when investigators said the suspect, later identified as Murguia, refused to pull over.

A brief chase ensued that ended when Murguia reportedly crashed his car in the 4900 block of E University. While speaking with police, Murguia said he tried to run because he’d been jailed before in another assault case; he also reportedly admitted to wielding a knife while trying to protect his property.

Later, investigators met with Murguia’s girlfriend and her friend who said that Murguia entered their apartment and cornered his girlfriend at knifepoint while she was in the closet. A brief struggle ensued between the two women and Murguia as they tried to get him to drop the knife and investigators said the women received minor injuries amid that struggle.

Murguia was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Tuesday afternoon. His bond has been set at a combined $110,000.