ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this month after investigators said he seriously injured his mom during an assault. Jeremy Duane Yeilding, 34, has been charged with Assault by Impeding Breath, a third-degree felony.

According to an affidavit, on February 4, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home on Nabors Lane to investigate a disturbance. At the scene, officers met with a 61-year-old victim with multiple injuries, including redness, bleeding, bruising, and swelling to her throat, scratch marks below her neck, and broken blood vessels to each eye.

The woman told investigators that her son, identified as Yeilding, strangled her in the front yard. The alleged assault was caught on camera and investigators said the Ring doorbell video showed Yeilding place both hands around the victim’s neck before slamming her to the ground. Investigators said Yeilding maintained his grip on his mother’s throat for at least 45 seconds, causing her to pass out. Yeilding was then reportedly observed hitting the victim in the face at least four times while she was on the ground.

Yeilding left the home before OPD arrived but was later caught in the area of E 35th Street and Maple Avenue. He was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Tuesday afternoon on a $50,000 bond.