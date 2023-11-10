ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week on multiple charges stemming from a late October incident in which he was accused of assaulting his girlfriend. Julius Rendon, 24, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Assault by Impeding Breath, Assault Causing Bodily Injury, Interfering With an Emergency Request for Assistance, Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, and Possession of Marijuana.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, around 8:30 a.m. on October 28, officers responded to Brady Station Apartments to investigate a disturbance after someone called 911 for help. Dispatch operators told officers they’d received a call with an open line in which they could hear a man yelling in the background. During that call, which lasted for about six minutes before suddenly disconnecting, operators also received a 911 text message consisting of a single word, “help”.

At the scene, a 23-year-old woman with injuries to her neck, head, nose, and hip, told investigators that she’d been assaulted by her boyfriend, identified as Rendon. The woman said she and Rendon had been arguing for several days and that Rendon had strangled her and punched her multiple times during an argument the night before. The alleged victim further advised that on the morning of October 28, Rendon woke her from her sleep by throwing a heavy object at her; he then reportedly told the woman he wanted her to move out of the apartment and pointed a gun at her while telling her to start packing.

The woman said Rendon then left for work; shortly after, the victim said she texted Rendon and told him she’d need a day to get all of her things from the apartment. Upon receiving that text, the victim said Rendon came back to the apartment and began throwing items around their shared home. That’s when the woman stepped outside to call 911; however, when Rendon realized what she was doing, the woman said that Rendon grabbed the phone from her hands and left the area with her phone still connected to the 911 call.

After investigators took the report, they immediately began to search for Rendon, but he remained at large until November 4 when investigators spotted him driving in the 500 block of E 8th Street and conducted a traffic stop. As part of that traffic stop, officers said they found a semi-automatic handgun and marijuana in a Chevrolet Impala driven by Rendon. He was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Friday afternoon on a combined $62,000 bond.