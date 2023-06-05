ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last weekend after investigators said he shot his grandfather in the leg when he intervened in a fight. Michael Robert Jay Whinery, 21, has been charged with Assault and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, around 2:15 a.m. on June 3, officers responded to the 4000 block of Everglade in reference to a gunshot victim after a woman called 911 and said her grandson, identified as Whinery, had shot his grandfather. At the scene, officers met with the victim who said Whinery had been assaulting his girlfriend when he intervened; things then reportedly escalated to a physical disturbance between the two family members.

About an hour after their fight, the victim said he and Whinery got into another verbal altercation because Whinery was angry that the victim had broken up the fight he’d had with his girlfriend. Things turned physical once again and escalated further when Whinery allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the victim. The pair then struggled over the gun and Whinery reportedly shot the victim again, this time in the foot.

Investigators also spoke with Whinery’s 18-year-old girlfriend who told them she was sick and asked Whinery for some help- which led to an argument during which Whinery allegedly pushed her up against a wall.

After the shooting, Whinery left the scene but was later found in a home on Oakwood where he allegedly admitted to pushing his girlfriend and also admitted to shooting his grandfather. Whinery was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Monday afternoon. His bond has been set at $30,000.