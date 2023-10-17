ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested after investigators said his DNA matched a specimen collected after a 23-year-old victim reported that she’d allegedly been raped in June. Spencer Buckley, 31, has been charged with Sexual Assault.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, on June 10, officers were called to Medical Center Hospital to investigate after a woman arrived at the hospital and said she’d been assaulted. A Sexual Assault Nurse Exam was performed and reportedly revealed signs of an assault, as well as yielded DNA.

The victim told investigators that she’d been visiting a friend, known as “Jonathan”, at his Briarwood Village apartment on the night of June 9. The woman said she and “Jonathan” left his apartment and visited a bar, where they ran into a friend who invited them to take a ride on a party bus.

According to the 23-year-old, she had some drinks on the bus and couldn’t remember much after that. The next morning, the woman said she awoke naked in “Jonathan’s” bed and felt pain and noticed she was bleeding. She said “Jonathan” was no longer in the apartment and she left to seek help from medical staff at MCH.

The woman provided detectives with a phone number for “Jonathan” and investigators discovered the number was actually registered to Buckley. Detectives then followed up with an apartment manager who showed them a driver’s license photo of Buckley that had been used to rent an apartment, which reportedly matched the photo of “Jonathan” given to investigators by the victim.

When investigators tried to speak with Buckley about the allegations against him, he reportedly told them to contact his attorney.

On June 20, investigators secured a DNA search warrant and later collected DNA from Buckley. That sample was given to the Texas Department of Public Safety lab for comparison with samples taken during the SANE exam and was found to be a match in August.

Once again, investigators contacted the alleged victim, who maintained that she never consented to having sex with the suspect. The victim confirmed she wanted to press charges and an arrest warrant was issued for Buckley.

Buckley was taken into custody on October 16 by the Ector County Sheriff’s Office. He was released from the Ector County Law Enforcement Center the same day on a $50,000 bond.