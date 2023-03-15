ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last week after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his bed bound and disabled father. Eric Aguirre, 35, has been charged with Assault Family Violence and Injury to an Elderly or Disabled Person.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, on March 10, officers were called to a home on Hemphill to investigate an assault. At the scene, officers found a partially paralyzed victim, 68, who said he’d been punched by his son, identified as Aguirre. Investigators said the man had multiple facial injuries, including bruising and an eye that was swollen shut.

Aguirre was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Wednesday afternoon. His bond has been set at a combined $70,000.