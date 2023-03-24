ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint late last year. Raymundo Adan Sanchez, 37, has been charged with Aggravated Robbery.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, on November 19, 2022, a man told investigators he had a flat tire and that two men in an SUV offered to help by giving him a ride. The victim said once inside their vehicle, one of the men pulled out a gun and forced him to withdraw $300 from an ATM.

Investigators used surveillance footage from the ATM to identify Sanchez as the armed suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Sanchez was taken into custody Wednesday and was reportedly found with 2.4 grams of methamphetamine in his pocket. He was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Friday morning on a combined $40,000 bond.