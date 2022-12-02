ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after an undercover investigation into reported break-ins at a home under construction. Justin Allen Sims has been charged with two counts of Burglary and Unlawful Use of a Criminal Instrument.

According to an affidavit, on November 23 and 28, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a report of a break-in at an unfinished home on La Campana Drive, an area of new home construction. On both occasions, an unknown man was reportedly caught on camera entering a home where he allegedly cut copper wire from an interior fuse box. On November 29, detectives conducting an undercover operation saw a suspect matching the man caught on camera riding a bicycle in the area and conducted a stop.

Investigators said the suspect, identified as Sims, was found with bolt cutters and wire cutters and admitted to breaking into the home several times. He initially denied damaging the fuse box or taking the copper wire, but later admitted to selling the wire for cash at a scrapyard, the affidavit stated. Sims was arrested and taken to the Ector County Detention Center where he remained as of Friday afternoon. His bond has been set at $10,000.