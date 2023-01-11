ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he allegedly assaulted two nurses who were trying to help him. Jesse James Bermejo, 21, has been charged with two counts of Assault of a Public Servant.

According to an affidavit, on January 7, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to Odessa Regional Medical Center to investigate a disturbance involving a patient. When officers arrived, they found a suspect, identified as Bermejo, lying on a bed next to a hospital security guard. A nurse told investigators that she was trying to provide aid for Bermejo when he lashed out and stomped on her foot. Another nurse saw the interaction and stepped in to intervene, that’s when the victim said Bermejo shoved him into a door and punched him in the temple.

After he was released from the hospital, Bermejo was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Wednesday morning, His bond has been set at a combined $30,000.