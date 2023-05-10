ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this month after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and held a gun to her head. Chance Marichalar, 35, has been charged with Assault Family Violence, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon by a Felon, and Violating Parole.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, around 7:30 p.m. on May 8, officers responded to an apartment on Westwood Drive after a woman called 911 to report a disturbance. At the scene, officers spoke with an alleged victim who said she’d been assaulted by her boyfriend, identified as Marichalar, amid a verbal argument. Investigators said the victim had a cut inside her mouth that was consistent with her report.

Marichalar was no longer at the scene, so officers requested a warrant for his arrest and left the home.

Then, around 9:50 p.m. the same night, officers responded to the home again after someone called 911 and said a victim was screaming for help from a nearby apartment. When officers arrived on the scene, they said they also heard screaming coming from the victim’s apartment which led them to force entry into the home.

The victim told investigators she’d been punched and choked by Marichalar. She also said he held a loaded gun to her head and said, “You’re the reason I’m going back to prison”. Marichalar reportedly abandoned his weapon and left by the back door as police arrived.

The suspect was arrested on a warrant on May 9 and remained in the Ector County Law Enforcement Center as of Wednesday afternoon. His bond has been set at a combined $100,000.