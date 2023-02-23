ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last weekend after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend. Roman Rodriguez, 23, has been charged with Assault by Impeding Breath and Evading Arrest.

According to an affidavit, on February 19, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to Alara Apartments on Eastridge Road to investigate a disturbance after a woman called 911 and said that her ex, and the father of her child, was trying to kill her. At the scene, officers met with the woman who said she’d recently broken up with her boyfriend, identified as Rodriguez; she said she’d allowed Rodriguez to move back in temporarily because he had no place to go. According to the victim, that evening, Rodriguez drank too much and became “irate” about the breakup- that’s when things reportedly escalated.

The woman said Rodriguez choked her multiple times and “threw her around the bedroom”. Rodriguez then allegedly stole the victim’s phone and left the apartment. Investigators said they tracked the phone’s location to another area of the complex and approached Rodriguez for questioning; he reportedly ran from police but was quickly apprehended. He was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Thursday on a $26,500 bond.