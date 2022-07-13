ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Get your kiddos ready! This week Odessa Family YMCA is hosting its Pre-K3 Registration Fair for the upcoming 2022 – 2023 school year. The event takes place today and Thursday, July 14th from 8 am to 6 pm at the Pagewood Learning Center.

Parents and guardians will need to bring the following items in order to complete the Pre-K3 registration:

· Birth Certificate

· Social Security Card

· Updated Shot Record

· Proof of Address

· Proof of Income

· Parent/Guardian Identifications





According to a recent news release, the incoming student must be 3 years old on or before September 1st of this year in order to register.

Staff members say that free tuition will be available for registration to students who qualify.

If you have additional questions, call the Pagewood Learning Center, 1111 Pagewood Ave., Odessa, Texas at (432) 456-134.