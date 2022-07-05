ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Every first Friday of the month, Odessa YMCA is offering cleaning supplies and hygiene items to those in need. The free hygiene closet at Odessa YMCA is in partnership with Superior Healthplan to ensure that anyone has access to the products that they need.

The closet is open to any families or individuals in need of basic items such as deodorant, shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes, feminine hygiene products, laundry soap, cleaning supplies, and more.

For more information on the operating hours of the closet, staff members ask that you call (432) 3621-4301.