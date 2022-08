ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Odessa YMCA Learning Center is hosting a job fair this Thursday, August 4th from 9 am to 2 pm at 1601 W 13th Street.

The organization has a few part-time and full-time positions available including, childcare teachers, bus drivers, office clerks, and more.

For those who plan on attending, be sure to bring a complete resume and prepare for on-the-spot interviews.

To find out more information about the job fair and open positions click here.