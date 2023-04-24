ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Starting on April 24th, and lasting until April 28th, the Odessa Family YMCA will be participating in a weeklong campaign to raise awareness and inpsire adults to take action to protect children from sexual abuse.

“West Texas children have the right to a happy and safe childhood, and it’s our responsibility as adults and organizations to stand up to protect that right,” said Crissy Medina, CEO and President of the Odessa Family YMCA. “By joining in the Five Days of Action campaign, we hope to inspire other organizations and members of our community to create safe spaces that protect children from sexual abuse.”

The Odessa YMCA encourages adults and organizations to join in marking this special week as West Texas comes together to make the community a safer place for children to live, learn, and play. With summer right around the corner, it’s a great time to bring attention to the simple ways we can all make the children in our community safer.

For more information about the campaign, please visit their website.