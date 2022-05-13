ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested earlier this week after police said she threatened to kill a police officer. 31-year-old Adileyde Flores has been charged with making a terroristic threat against a public servant.

According to an affidavit, around 2:00 a.m. on May 12, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home on Madera Avenue to investigate a disturbance. At the scene, officers found Flores in the living room of the home and tried to question her about the disturbance. That is when Flores reportedly started acting “aggressively” toward the officers.

The affidavit stated Flores asked one officer, “What if I hit you? What are you going to do about it?”. She then reportedly threatened to kill that officer before wrapping a metal necklace around her hand and balling up her fist “in preparation for a fight”. When the officer stepped in between Flores and another family member, Flores tried to punch the police officer, but missed.

Flores was taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where she remained behind bars as of Friday morning; her bond has been set at $2,000. According to jail records, Flores has been arrested several times since 2010 on charges such as drunk driving and public intoxication.