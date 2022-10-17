ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested last week after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend in the arm. Aiyanna McDade, 18, has been charged with Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon.

According to an affidavit, on October 13, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to an apartment home in the 5000 block of N Dixie Boulevard to investigate a disturbance. At the scene, investigators met with a victim with an apparent stab wound to his bicep- his girlfriend, identified as McDade, was attempting to dress the wound when police arrived.

Investigators said that the victim said he was injured when he hit his shoulder on an apartment wall. However, officers said they found a bloody knife in the kitchen sink and the victim eventually admitted to paramedics that he had been stabbed.

Officers then spoke with McDade who reportedly said she was arguing with the victim when she “blacked out” and did not remember how the victim was injured. McDade was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where she was later released on a $40,000 bond.