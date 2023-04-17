ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was sentenced to 40 years last week after admitting in court that she shot and killed her husband in May of 2021.

On May 14 of that year, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home in the 2000 block of E 7th Street to conduct a welfare check and found 24-year-old Jacob Ledward dead from a gunshot wound. As part of the investigation, OPD said it was looking for Clara Ledward, Jacob’s wife, for questioning but she was nowhere to be found. She reportedly fled in the couple’s red Toyota Corolla.

In August of 2021, Clara was found in Ojinaga, Chihuahua Mexico and taken into custody by Mexican authorities after a confrontation with police. Clara was injured in a shoot-out but sustained only minor injuries and was extradited back to the US that same week.

Clara has remained in custody since she was returned to Texas on a combined $1 million bond and was indicted on a single murder charge in September of 2021.