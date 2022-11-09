ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- District Attorney Dusty Gallivan announced that an Odessa woman was convicted this week for felony drug possession. Marva Denay Neal, 39, was then sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Previous reports indicated that Neal was arrested in September after a traffic stop that led to the discovery of a methamphetamine pipe and 3.5 grams of methamphetamine. At the time of that arrest, Neal was already awaiting trial on possession charges stemming from an August 2021 arrest.