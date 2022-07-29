ODESSA, (KMID/KPEJ) – Evelyn Cephus was walking around her apartment complex this week when she heard the faintest meowing near by. She followed the noise and found a 4-week-old kitten stuck inside a pipe.

She posted it to Facebook and soon dozens of people were willing to help.

Cephus said she found a kitten stuck down a 3 foot PVC pipe in her apartment complex Thursday. She said it had been stuck there for three days, and now she had to do something about it.

“I just couldn’t stand the meowing that was getting louder. There’s no way I could go a couple more days, listen to it, die,” said Cephus.

She immediately called Odessa Animal Control. She said they rushed over and did everything they could, used every tool possible, but were unable to get the kitten out.

“I started crying because it was just heartbreaking because I can’t imagine. He told me the cat would probably stop meowing and die. It took another couple of days for it to die. It would just obviously starve to death and dehydrate to death. So he told me, take a couple of days for it to die. And I just knew I couldn’t wait that long,” cried Cephus.

Cephus then posted a video of the kitten stuck in the pipe on the local Facebook group West Texas Pet Detectives and it went viral.

Soon after seeing it, local Robin Murray rushed over with a shopvac.

“I just wanted to help get the cat out. I wasn’t sure if I could do it, but I was going to definitely try,” said Murray.

The shopvac worked. It got the kitten right out of the pipe safely.

“The only thing I could think of was the shopvac. So that’s what I did. But there’s a lot of people out there that care a lot, especially for little kittens,” said Murray.

Cephus said another kitten was found Thursday night in the same pipeline. That one was saved and now both are happy and healthy and looking for a new home. As of now the one Cephus and Murray saved is the only one up for rehoming. If you’d like to get her, contact Evelyn directly at the following phone number (632) 666-0225.