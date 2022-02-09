ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Family members are remembering their loved one, Amairany Flores. Flores died in a deadly accident on FM 2020, 6 miles west of Odessa City Limits.

Four cars were involved in the crash that killed her. Her spouse is now in the ICU.

Her family member want to remember her as the vibrant and joyful person she was. Her cousin, Leslie Ibarra, said she was like a sister to her. “We would call each other our person, my person… I don’t know if you saw Greys Anatomy, but Cristina and Meredith, like oh that’s my person.” Leslie Ibarra said.

Flores had four children, 3 girls, and 1 boy. Ibarra said this tragic news is even more difficult knowing Amairany’s children will no longer have a mom.

Ibarra said Amairany’s favorite things were Starbucks, her children, her spouse, and Grey’s Anatomy.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the cause of the accident is still under investigation