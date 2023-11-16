ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Born and raised in Odessa, Rylee grew up in a loyal family of 5 with her parents, Jason and Keri Taylor, older brother Jerek and younger brother Jase. The Taylor’s described her as a “quiet and reserved” kid who would “quickly find her voice” as she approached junior high.

Along with finding her voice at a young age, she also found her faith. In the 4th grade, Rylee confessed her love for Jesus and would commit to living a lifestyle according to her beliefs. As a teenager and young adult, she worked in the student ministry at Crossroads church where she served as a small group leader and mentor, pouring into the lives of youth every day.

While the trajectory of her life presumed a future in full-time ministry, it would take an unexpected turn in 2018 when she became pregnant at the age of 20. 6 months later, Rylee and her family made their way to the hospital for blood tests only to discover more shocking news. She was diagnosed with Acure Myeloid Leukemia.

On March 16th 2019, she welcomed her baby boy, Mase Byrd, at 29 weeks. Though it was the celebration of a new life, Rylee’s condition worsened over a short period of time. On April 9, 2019, Rylee passed away at 21 years old.

Rylee’s parents were determined to honor the legacy of their daughter and in that same year, established the Live Like Rylee foundation.

Since it’s start, the LLR foundation has assisted more than 400 kids with college resources, families with medical hardships and served various children across the nation.

Jason and Keri Taylor have dedicated their lives to live like Rylee through the growth of their foundation, informing people about their faith and loving with intention.

If you’d like to contribute to Live Like Rylee, just visit this website.