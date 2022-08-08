ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Elyza Villezcas-Navarrete, 23, of Odessa, was killed Sunday in a crash in West Odessa. She died at the scene after the truck she was in rolled.

Around 3:51 p.m. on August 7, DPS troopers responded to the scene on Timberline Avenue and West University, about 3.7 miles west of Odessa and found three vehicles involved in a crash. Investigators said a 2017 Nissan Rogue was traveling southbound on Timberline Avenue while the 2006 GMC Sierra that Villezcas-Navarrete was riding in was traveling westbound on W. University. The driver of the Nissan disregarded the stop sign at Timberline and W. University and entered the intersection, hitting the GMC Sierra. The Sierra then rolled and hit another vehicle that was traveling east on University.

Villezcas-Navarrete was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The other drivers involved were not injured.