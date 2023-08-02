ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman killed in a crash early Tuesday morning has been identified as 33-year-old Gloria Gutierrez.

According to the Odessa Police Department, around 5:00 a.m. on August 1, OPD and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a crash in the 2100 block of S Interstate 20 Service Road. Investigators said Gutierrez was driving a Ford Expedition eastbound on the service road when she crossed into the westbound lands and collided with a Chevrolet Silverado.

The driver of the Chevrolet was taken to the hospital with serious bodily injuries. OPD said the investigation is ongoing.