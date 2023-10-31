ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman killed in an Ector County crash earlier this week has been identified as 40-year-old Dulce Salinas. Salinas died at the scene, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety crash report.

The crash happened just after 1:00 p.m. on October 28 near US 385 and Calcutta Street. Investigators said Salinas was traveling northbound in a Kia Soul on US 385 when she was struck from behind by a driver in a Chevrolet Silverado. The collision also caused the truck to roll multiple times.

The 18-year-old driver of the Silverado was also injured in the crash and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He’s said to be stable.

DPS said the crash remains under investigation.