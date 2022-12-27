ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman killed in a crash on Christmas Day has been identified as 47-year-old Aracelli Villa, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety report.

Troopers responded to the crash around 7:05 a.m. on December 25 on Loop 338, about 1.5 miles south of Odessa. Investigators said a Volkswagen Jetta was heading northbound on 338 when the driver veered into the southbound lanes and, for unknown reasons, continued traveling on the wrong side of the road and struck a Kia Forte. Villa, a passenger in the Kia, was taken to Medical Center Hospital where she died.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.