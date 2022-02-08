ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- An Odessa woman was killed in a four vehicle crash over the weekend, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. That victim has been identified as 23-year-old Amairany Flores, she was pronounced dead on the scene.

Around 2:21 a.m. on February 6, DPS troopers responded to FM 2020, about six miles west of Odessa to investigate. At the scene, troopers found a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe, a 2014 Honda CRV, a 2021 GMC Acadia, and a 2019 GMC Acadia involved in a four car collision.

Investigators said the driver of the Tahoe and the driver of the CRV were heading eastbound on FM 2020. The driver of the Tahoe hit the CRV and then entered the westbound lanes where the Tahoe then collided with the other two vehicles.

The driver of the Tahoe was taken to Medical Center Hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the CRV was taken to MCH with minor injuries and was released after treatment. The other driver was uninjured in the crash.