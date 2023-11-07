ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman arrested following a disturbance in August is now facing new charges after investigators said they reviewed video of the incident.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, on August 27, officers were called to the 300 block of Ann Street after someone called 911 and said that a naked woman was chasing several children and screaming “profanities” at them. The person who called 911 later told investigators that they saw the woman spread her legs while telling the children to touch her.

Investigators found the woman in question at the scene and identified her as 31-year-old Mayra Maldonado; she was later arrested and charged with Resisting Arrest Search or Transport and was taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where she’s remained since on a combined $58,000 bond stemming from that charge as well as two prior charges of Tampering with Evidence and Resisting Arrest Search or Transport, according to jail records.

Investigators following up on the case learned that, while naked, Maldonado allegedly stood in front of her house, spread her legs, and screamed at a 12-year-old boy, 13-year-old boy, 14-year-old boy, and a 15-year-old boy as they walked through the street. In November, an investigator learned that there was video of the incident recorded by one of the children involved, which corroborated statements provided by witnesses at the scene, and requested a warrant to charge Maldonado with Indecency with a Child by Exposure.

Maldonado’s bond for that charge has not yet been set and she remained in custody as of November 7.