Odessa woman found guilty, sentenced to 30 years for 2019 murder

by: Erica Miller

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- Jaylene Ann Green, of Odessa, was found guilty by an Ector County jury Thursday for the Christmas day murder of her step-father. 

Around 5:30 p.m. on December 25, 2019, deputies with the Ector County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 16100 block of W University in reference to a disturbance. There, deputies found Ricky Britton, 54, dead. According to a prior release, investigators said Green shot Britton during an argument. 

Green has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for the murder. 

