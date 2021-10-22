Odessa woman found guilty, sentenced to 30 years for 2019 murder

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- Jaylene Ann Green, of Odessa, was found guilty by an Ector County jury Thursday for the Christmas day murder of her step-father.

Around 5:30 p.m. on December 25, 2019, deputies with the Ector County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 16100 block of W University in reference to a disturbance. There, deputies found Ricky Britton, 54, dead. According to a prior release, investigators said Green shot Britton during an argument.

Green has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for the murder.